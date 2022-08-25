Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS ICET 2022 scorecard at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result will be announced on Saturday, August 27. "The final key and the test results are scheduled to be released on August 27," TS ICET website mentioned. The candidates appeared in the TS ICET 2022 exam can check and download scorecard on the websites- icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in.

The candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard using registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. To qualify for TS ICET 2022 exam, candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks.

TS ICET 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard