Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27

TS ICET result 2022 will be released on August 27. Candidates can download scorecard on the websites- icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 9:34 am IST
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27
Download TS ICET 2022 scorecard at icet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result will be announced on Saturday, August 27. "The final key and the test results are scheduled to be released on August 27," TS ICET website mentioned. The candidates appeared in the TS ICET 2022 exam can check and download scorecard on the websites- icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in.

The candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard using registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. To qualify for TS ICET 2022 exam, candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks.

TS ICET 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'
  3. Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number
  4. Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.
