Download TS ICET 2022 scorecard at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) will be declared today, August 26. Kakatiya University administers TS ICET on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS ICET 2022 result will be made live on icet.tsche.ac.in at 5 pm today. TS ICET was held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic year 2022-23. ALSO READ | TS ICET Result 2022: Know Normalisation Process, Minimum Passing Marks

To access the TS ICET 2022 result, students will have to log in to the website using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers. The TS ICET result 2022 will mention the marks scored by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status. Along with the TS ICET 2022 result, the TS ICET answer key will also be released.

TS ICET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2022 -- icet.tsche.ac.in Click on the designated TS ICET 2022 result link Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers Submit and access the TS ICET result Download, and take a print out for further references.

To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates will be required to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the entrance test.