Telangana TS ICET Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS ICET 2022 scorecard at icet.tsche.ac.in

Manabadi TS ICET Result 2022: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result is likely to be announced on Monday, August 29. The TS ICET result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be released on August 22, but it has now been postponed, and is expected on August 29, as per reports. The candidates appeared in the TS ICET 2022 exam can check and download scorecard on the official websites- icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in.

To download TS ICET 2022 scorecard, candidates need to use their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. To qualify for TS ICET 2022 exam, candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks.

TS ICET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was conducted from July 27 to 28 in online mode. The candidates got qualified in ICET 2022 will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses of all universities in Telangana for the academic year 2022-23.