TS ICET Result 2022: To download the Telangana ICET 2022 score card, candidates have to log in with their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 8:19 am IST

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result Today; Here’s How To Check
TS ICET 2022 result today at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2022 Result: Kakatiya University, Warangal will declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2022 result today, August 22. Once announced, candidates can download the TS ICET score card from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. To download the Telangana ICET score card, candidates have to log in with their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. Kakatiya University has conducted the ICET 2022 exam online in computer-based test (CBT) mode from July 27 to 28, 2022.

Earlier, the university had released the TS ICET answer key on August 4 and invited grievances from candidates till August 8. To qualify TS ICET 2022 exam, candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks. However, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (ST) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Successful candidates will be given State-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TS ICET 2022.

How To Download TS ICET 2022 Score Card

  1. Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'
  3. Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number
  4. Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references.

After qualifying TS ICET 2022, candidates will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses of all universities in Telangana for the academic year 2022-23. Kakatiya University has conducted the TS ICET 2022 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

