Telangana TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow

TSCHE, Hyderabad will start the phase one registrations for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 tomorrow.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 9:16 pm IST

Telangana TS ICET 2022 counselling starts on October 8

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad will start the phase one registrations for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 tomorrow, October 8. The official website- tsicet.nic.in will host the TS ICET 2022 counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA courses. The candidates who have qualified the TS ICET 2022 examination are eligible to appear for the counselling process.

The Telangana ICET counselling round 1 registration will be held between October 8 and October 12, 2022. During the phase one registration, candidates will have to fill the basic information, make payment of the processing fee, book the slot for selection of the help line centre and select the date and time for certificate verification. The certificate verification for candidates who book the slot within the stipulated time will be held from October 10 to 13, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule

Events

Dates

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking

October 8 to 12, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates

October 10 to 13, 2022

Exercising options

October 10 to 15, 2022

Freezing of options

October 15, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats

October 18, 2022

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website

October 18 to 21, 2022

The TS ICET 2022 counselling process will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 and spot admission. The candidates are suggested to exercise as many options as possible. Candidates are suggested to take due care while exercising the options in selecting the college and course as per their choice.

