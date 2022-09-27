Telangana TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad has announced the TS ICET 2022 counselling dates.
TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad has announced the TS ICET 2022 counselling dates. The TS ICET phase 1 counselling registrations will start on October 8 and will conclude on October 12, 2022. The candidates who have qualified TS ICET 2022 examination can check the ICET counselling dates on the official website- tsicet.nic.in. Through Telangana ICET counselling, aspirants will get admission in MBA and MCA courses offered by various universities and their affiliated colleges in the Telangana state for the academic year 2022-23.
TS ICET counselling include basic registration, payment of processing fee, slot booking, certificate verification, exercising option, freezing option and provisional allotment of seats. The TS ICET counselling fees for the General category is Rs 1200 and for the SC/ ST category is Rs 600.
TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Complete Schedule
First Phase
Events
Dates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking
October 8 to 12, 2022
Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates
October 10 to 13, 2022
Exercising options
October 10 to 15, 2022
Freezing of options
October 15, 2022
Provisional allotment of seats
October 18, 2022
Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website
October 18 to 21, 2022
Final Phase
Events
Dates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking
October 23, 2022
Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates
October 24, 2022
Exercising options
October 23 to 25, 2022
Freezing of options
October 25, 2022
Provisional allotment of seats
October 28, 2022
Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website
October 28 to 30, 2022
|Reporting at the allotted college
October 29 to 31, 2022
Spot Admission
|Spot admission guidelines for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges
|October 28, 2022
TS ICET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required For Verification
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- TS ICET 2022 hall ticket
- TS ICET 2022 rank card
- Migration certificate
- Valid photo ID proof
- Caste certificate (if any)
- EWS certificate (if any)
- Transfer certificate (TC)
- Income certificate (if applicable)
- Integrated community certificate (if applicable)