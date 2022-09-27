Telangana TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here

TS ICET counselling dates released at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad has announced the TS ICET 2022 counselling dates. The TS ICET phase 1 counselling registrations will start on October 8 and will conclude on October 12, 2022. The candidates who have qualified TS ICET 2022 examination can check the ICET counselling dates on the official website- tsicet.nic.in. Through Telangana ICET counselling, aspirants will get admission in MBA and MCA courses offered by various universities and their affiliated colleges in the Telangana state for the academic year 2022-23.

TS ICET counselling include basic registration, payment of processing fee, slot booking, certificate verification, exercising option, freezing option and provisional allotment of seats. The TS ICET counselling fees for the General category is Rs 1200 and for the SC/ ST category is Rs 600.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Complete Schedule

First Phase Events Dates Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking October 8 to 12, 2022 Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates October 10 to 13, 2022 Exercising options October 10 to 15, 2022 Freezing of options October 15, 2022 Provisional allotment of seats October 18, 2022 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website October 18 to 21, 2022

Final Phase Events Dates Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking October 23, 2022 Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates October 24, 2022 Exercising options October 23 to 25, 2022 Freezing of options October 25, 2022 Provisional allotment of seats October 28, 2022 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website October 28 to 30, 2022 Reporting at the allotted college October 29 to 31, 2022 Spot Admission Spot admission guidelines for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges

