Telangana TS ICET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Details Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad has announced the TS ICET 2022 counselling dates.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 7:14 pm IST

TS ICET counselling dates released at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad has announced the TS ICET 2022 counselling dates. The TS ICET phase 1 counselling registrations will start on October 8 and will conclude on October 12, 2022. The candidates who have qualified TS ICET 2022 examination can check the ICET counselling dates on the official website- tsicet.nic.in. Through Telangana ICET counselling, aspirants will get admission in MBA and MCA courses offered by various universities and their affiliated colleges in the Telangana state for the academic year 2022-23.

TS ICET counselling include basic registration, payment of processing fee, slot booking, certificate verification, exercising option, freezing option and provisional allotment of seats. The TS ICET counselling fees for the General category is Rs 1200 and for the SC/ ST category is Rs 600.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Complete Schedule

First Phase

Events

Dates

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking

October 8 to 12, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates

October 10 to 13, 2022

Exercising options

October 10 to 15, 2022

Freezing of options

October 15, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats

October 18, 2022

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website

October 18 to 21, 2022

Final Phase

Events

Dates

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking

October 23, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates

October 24, 2022

Exercising options

October 23 to 25, 2022

Freezing of options

October 25, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats

October 28, 2022

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website

October 28 to 30, 2022

Reporting at the allotted college

October 29 to 31, 2022

Spot Admission
Spot admission guidelines for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges
October 28, 2022

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required For Verification

  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • TS ICET 2022 hall ticket
  • TS ICET 2022 rank card
  • Migration certificate
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Caste certificate (if any)
  • EWS certificate (if any)
  • Transfer certificate (TC)
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
  • Integrated community certificate (if applicable)
Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test
