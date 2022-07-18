Telangana TS ICET 2022 Admit Card Out: Direct Link; Steps To Download

TS ICET 2022 Admit Card

TS ICET 2022 Admit Card: Kakatiya University, Warangal has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2022 hall ticket today, July 18. Candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 admit card from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. To download the TS ICET admit card, candidates have to log in with registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. Kakatiya University will conduct the ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The online computer based test (CBT) will be held on July 27 and 28.

TS ICET 2022 Exam Date And Time

TS ICET Date Shift Time July 27, 2022 Morning Shift 10 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Shift 2:30 PM to 5 PM July 28, 2022 Morning Shift 10 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Shift 2:30 PM to 5 PM

How To Download TS ICET 2022 Admit Card

Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link that reads 'Download Hall Ticket' Enter registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number Submit it and TS ICET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Check details and instructions mentioned on the ICET admit card pdf carefully Download the pdf and take a print out for further references.

Direct Link: TS ICET 2022 Admit Card

To qualify the TS ICET 2022 exam, candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks. However, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Successful candidates will be given State-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TS ICET 2022.

After qualifying TS ICET 2022, candidates will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.