Telangana TS EdCET Results 2022 Today; Here's How To Check

TS EdCET Results 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad will declare the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 result today, August 26. As per the reports, the Telangana EdCET results will be declared on the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in, by 4:30 pm. Once declared, the candidates who have appeared in the TSEdCET 2022 examination can check and download the scorecard by using their login details like hall ticket number and date of birth.

Along with the result, the university will also release the TS EdCET 2022 rank list. The candidates will be ranked in the order of merit on the basis of marks obtained in TS EdCET 2022. The online examination was conducted on July 26, 2022, at 19 regional centres across the state. The Osmania University has conducted the exam in three shifts - 9 am to 11 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. The TS EdCET 2022 preliminary answer keys were released by the university on July 30, 2022.

How To Check TS EdCET Results 2022

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the ‘Download score card’ link on the homepage Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on submit tab The TSEdCET results will appear on screen Check the score card PDF Download it and print a copy for future reference.

The minimum qualifying marks in the TS EdCET results is 25 per cent. However, there are no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories. The candidate who qualifies the TS EdCET entrance exam will become eligible for admission into BEd (two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

