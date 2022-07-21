  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Here's How To Download

Telangana TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Here's How To Download

Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.CET) 2022 admit card today, July 21.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 5:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
JEE Main 2022 July Exam: NTA Makes Image Correction Portal Live; Direct Link Here
MHT CET 2022 To Start In August; Hall Ticket Release Date, Other Details
UP BEd JEE 2022 Result Expected Date; Marking Scheme Explained Here
JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Today; What To Check After Downloading JEE Session 2 Hall Ticket
IIT Kanpur To Organise GATE 2023; Exam Dates Announced, Application Process To Begin In September
Telangana TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Here's How To Download
TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2022
New Delhi:

Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.CET) 2022 admit card today, July 21. Candidates can download the TS Ed.CET hall ticket from the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in. To download the Ed.CET 2022 admit card, candidates have to enter log-in details like Registration Number and Date of Birth.

The Telangana Ed.CET 2022 entrance exam is slated to be held on July 26, 2022 at 19 regional centres across the state. Students can follow the step-by given here to download the TS Ed.CET admit card online.

How To Download TS Ed.CET Hall Ticket 2022

  1. Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link on the homepage
  3. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and click on submit tab
  4. The TS EdCET hall ticket will appear on screen
  5. Check the details and instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully
  6. Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link - TS Ed.CET Hall Ticket 2022

The Osmania University will conduct the exam in three shifts - 9 am to 11 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. TS Ed.CET question paper 2022 will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The duration of the exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes). Candidates have to answer 150 questions within the specified time limit. The minimum qualifying mark in the entrance test for all the candidates is 25 per cent.

TS Ed.CET is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The candidate who qualifies the Ed.CET 2022 entrance exam will become eligible for admission in to B.Ed (two years) regular course in the institutions across Telangana State.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Council of Higher Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Process For 16th Batch Of PG Programme In Management For Executives
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Process For 16th Batch Of PG Programme In Management For Executives
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
JEE Main 2022 July Exam: NTA Makes Image Correction Portal Live; Direct Link Here
JEE Main 2022 July Exam: NTA Makes Image Correction Portal Live; Direct Link Here
MHT CET 2022 To Start In August; Hall Ticket Release Date, Other Details
MHT CET 2022 To Start In August; Hall Ticket Release Date, Other Details
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Begins Tomorrow; Guidelines For Candidates
IGNOU June 2022 Term-End Exam Begins Tomorrow; Guidelines For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................