Telangana TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Here's How To Download

TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2022

Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.CET) 2022 admit card today, July 21. Candidates can download the TS Ed.CET hall ticket from the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in. To download the Ed.CET 2022 admit card, candidates have to enter log-in details like Registration Number and Date of Birth.

The Telangana Ed.CET 2022 entrance exam is slated to be held on July 26, 2022 at 19 regional centres across the state. Students can follow the step-by given here to download the TS Ed.CET admit card online.

How To Download TS Ed.CET Hall Ticket 2022

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link on the homepage Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and click on submit tab The TS EdCET hall ticket will appear on screen Check the details and instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link - TS Ed.CET Hall Ticket 2022

The Osmania University will conduct the exam in three shifts - 9 am to 11 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. TS Ed.CET question paper 2022 will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The duration of the exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes). Candidates have to answer 150 questions within the specified time limit. The minimum qualifying mark in the entrance test for all the candidates is 25 per cent.

TS Ed.CET is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The candidate who qualifies the Ed.CET 2022 entrance exam will become eligible for admission in to B.Ed (two years) regular course in the institutions across Telangana State.