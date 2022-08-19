Telangana TS EdCET 2022 Result Soon; Know Qualifying Marks, Ranking Criteria

TS EdCET Results 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad will declare the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 result soon. The TS EdCET score card will be available on the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the entrance exam can check their TS EdCET result by using registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Along with the result, the university will also release the TS EdCET 2022 rank list. The candidates will be ranked in the order of merit on the basis of marks obtained in TS EdCET 2022.

The minimum qualifying marks in the TS EdCET results for candidates other than Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) is 25 per cent. However, there is no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the SC, ST category. The candidate who qualifies the TS EdCET entrance exam will become eligible for admission to two-year BEd regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

TS EdCET 2022 Rank: Tie-Breaking Process

Along with the TS EdCET 2022 result, the Osmania University will also release the rank card. The university will prepare the TS EdCET rank card using the following tie-breaking process

If there will be a tie in total marks, the subject marks will be taken into account to decide relative ranking. If the tie still exists, the marks obtained in Teaching Aptitude will be taken into account. In case of further tie, General English will be taken into account to decide relative ranking. Followed by the marks obtained by the candidates in General Knowledge & Educational Issues will be taken into account In case the tie still exists, Computer Awareness will be taken into account to decide relative ranking.

