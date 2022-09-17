  • Home
  Telangana TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 10:34 pm IST

TS ECET Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result. The candidates can check the TS ECET allotment order on the official website - tsecet.nic.in. The TSCHE has also issued the college wise seat allotment order of candidates who have registered in TS ECET round 1 counselling. To check the TS ECET seat allotment result, candidates need to enter their login ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Shortlisted candidates have to pay the processing fee and are required to appear for self-reporting through the website between September 17 and September 22, 2022. The TS ECET counselling 2022 second and final phase registration, fee payment and slot booking will be held between September 25. The TS ECET final phase allotment result will be declared on September 29, 2022.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to Check

  1. Visit the official website-- tsecet.nic.in
  2. Go to the log in tab and enter required credentials
  3. Submit details and access TS ECET seat allotment result
  4. Download the PDF and take a print out for further reference.

TS ECET Seat Allotment 2022: Direct Link

The TS ECET counselling 2022 spot admission for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be held on September 30. TSCHE is conducting the TS ECET counselling 2022 for lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (BE and BTech) and BPharmacy in the participating institutes.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test
