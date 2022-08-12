Telangana TS ECET 2022 Result Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS ECET 2022 rank card at ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2022) result will be announced today, August 12. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the ECET exam result at 11:45 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), as per the release. Along with the ECET 2022 exam result, Engineering, Pharamcy, B.Sc Maths rank cards will also be released. TS EAMCET 2022 Result Live

Recommended: Download TS ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The candidates can check TS ECET result 2022 on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. To download rank card, they need to click on the official website- ecet.tsche.ac.in. Enter the log in details and submit. EAMCET 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for future references.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad administers the TS ECET on behalf of theTelangana State Council of Higher Education for lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (BE and BTech) and BPharmacy in the participating institutes. TS ECET was a computer-based test.