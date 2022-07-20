  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana TS ECET 2022 New Exam Date Out; Admit Card On July 28

Telangana TS ECET 2022 New Exam Date Out; Admit Card On July 28

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced the revised exam date for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 1:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TS ECET 2022: Telangana ECET Postponed; New Date Soon
TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Today; Direct Link Here
JNTU Updates TS ECET 2022 Official Website; Check Exam Schedule, Details
TS ECET 2021 Result Declared, Direct Link
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Application Deadline Extended
Telangana TS ECET 2022 New Exam Date Out; Admit Card On July 28
TS ECET 2022 Revised Exam Schedule Released

TS ECET 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced the revised exam date for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022. The JNTU will conduct the TS ECET 2022 exam now on August 1. Candidates will be required to download revised hall tickets from July 28, onwards. The Telangana ECET 2022 revised schedule is available on the official website -- ecet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam was earlier slated to be held on July 13, 2022.

Recommended: Download TS ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The ECET 2022 entrance exam for admission to engineering courses will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes (3 hours). JNTU Hyderabad is conducting the TS ECET 2022 exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The examination is held for admission to lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharma courses in both university and private un-aided professional institutions.

TS ECET 2022 New Schedule

EventsDate
TS ECET 2022 exam dateAugust 1, 2022
TS ECET 2022 revised hall ticketsJuly 28, 2022

TS ECET 2022 Paper Pattern

For Diploma courses

SubjectsMarks
Mathematics50
Physics25
Chemistry25
Engineering Paper (including Civil, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Electronics and Communication, Computer Science and others)100
Total200

For BSc Mathematics

SubjectsMarks
Mathematics100
Analytical Ability50
Communicative English50
Total200

For Pharmacy Courses

SubjectsMarks
Pharmaceutics50
Pharmaceutical Chemistry50
Pharmacognosy50
Pharmacology & Toxicology50
Total200
Click here for more Education News
TSECET TSCHE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 1 Test Over; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Important Points For Slot 2
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 1 Test Over; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Important Points For Slot 2
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked
Himachal Pradesh HP CET Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check
Himachal Pradesh HP CET Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; Steps To Check
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Admit Card Download Link Tomorrow
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 From July 25; Admit Card Download Link Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................