Telangana TS ECET 2022 New Exam Date Out; Admit Card On July 28

TS ECET 2022 Revised Exam Schedule Released

TS ECET 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced the revised exam date for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022. The JNTU will conduct the TS ECET 2022 exam now on August 1. Candidates will be required to download revised hall tickets from July 28, onwards. The Telangana ECET 2022 revised schedule is available on the official website -- ecet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam was earlier slated to be held on July 13, 2022.

The ECET 2022 entrance exam for admission to engineering courses will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes (3 hours). JNTU Hyderabad is conducting the TS ECET 2022 exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The examination is held for admission to lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharma courses in both university and private un-aided professional institutions.

TS ECET 2022 New Schedule

Events Date TS ECET 2022 exam date August 1, 2022 TS ECET 2022 revised hall tickets July 28, 2022

TS ECET 2022 Paper Pattern

For Diploma courses

Subjects Marks Mathematics 50 Physics 25 Chemistry 25 Engineering Paper (including Civil, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Electronics and Communication, Computer Science and others) 100 Total 200

For BSc Mathematics

Subjects Marks Mathematics 100 Analytical Ability 50 Communicative English 50 Total 200

For Pharmacy Courses