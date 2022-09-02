  • Home
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: The ECET counselling registration will commence from September 7, the candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till September 11

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 10:23 am IST
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
Apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, September 2 announced the State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 counselling dates. The ECET counselling registration will commence from September 7, the candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till September 11.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test TS ECET Result
