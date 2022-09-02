Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
TS ECET 2022 Counselling: The ECET counselling registration will commence from September 7, the candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till September 11
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 10:23 am IST
TS ECET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, September 2 announced the State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 counselling dates. The ECET counselling registration will commence from September 7, the candidates can apply online at ecet.tsche.ac.in till September 11.
