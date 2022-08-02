Telangana TS ECET 2022 Candidate Response Sheet, Answer Key Out

TS ECET answer key 2022 out

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) candidates’ response sheets and preliminary answer keys are out. The official website of TS ECET -- ecet.tsche.ac.in -- is hosting the provisional answer keys and candidates’ response sheets. Candidates who took the common entrance test on Monday, August 1, can check the TS ECET 2022 response sheet and answer key by logging into the official portal using their registration numbers, hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.

The administering body has also made the provision to raise grievances against the TS ECET answer key. The last date to raise objections is August 4. The result of TS ECET 2022 will be declared in the form of rank cards after considering the grievances made on the TS ECET answer key.

“The candidates who have taken TS ECET-2022 examination on 01-08-2022 can download their response sheet with preliminary key from the website 02-08-2022 @ 06:00 PM onwards,” a statement on the official website said.

“Objections if any may be sent through website up to 04-08-2022 @ 04:00 PM,” it added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad administers the TS ECET on behalf of theTelangana State Council of Higher Education for lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (BE and BTech) and BPharmacy in the participating institutes. TS ECET was a computer-based test.

Steps To Check TS ECET Answer Key 2022