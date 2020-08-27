Image credit: Ecat.tsche.ac.in TS ECET Hall Ticket 2020 Released At Ecat.tsche.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, has released the TS ECET 2020 admit card. Candidates who successfully registered for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test can download their TS ECET admit card 2020 from the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. In order to download the TS ECET hall ticket 2020, candidates will be required to use their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth as login credentials.

JNTU Hyderabad is conducting TS ECET 2020 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for 2020-2021.

TS ECET Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Download the TS ECET hall ticket 2020 by following these steps:

Go to ecet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the ‘TS ECET Admit Card 2020’ link. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit and download the admit card.

After downloading the TS ECET hall ticket 2020, candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions and follow them on the exam day to avoid any inconvenience.

TS ECET 2020 is tentatively scheduled on August 31, 2020. Further information regarding the exam will be published on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in, in due course of time.

TS ECET 2020 will be conducted at 56 exam centres of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, following strict protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.