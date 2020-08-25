  • Home
TS ECET 2020 Admit Card Likely Today At Ecet.tsche.ac.in, Know How To Download

TS ECET Admit Card 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad is likely to release the TS ECET hall ticket 2020 today at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Image credit: ecet.tsche.ac.in
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, is likely to release the TS ECET hall ticket 2020 today, August 25, at ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates, who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download the TS ECET admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

JNT University Hyderabad is conducting TS ECET 2020 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for 2020-2021.

TS ECET 2020 is tentatively scheduled on August 31, 2020. Further information regarding the exam will be published on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in, in due course of time.

TS ECET Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Once released, candidates will be able to download the TS ECET hall ticket 2020 by following these steps:

  1. Go to ecet.tsche.ac.in.

  2. Click on the ‘TS ECET Admit Card 2020’ link.

  3. Enter the required information.

  4. Submit and download the admit card.

After downloading the TS ECET hall ticket 2020, candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions and follow them on the exam day to avoid any inconvenience.

TS ECET 2020 will be conducted at 56 exam centres of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, following strict protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test Education News
