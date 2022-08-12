TS EAMCET 2022 Result Live: EAMCET Rank Card Today At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Know How To Download
TS EAMCET Result Live: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the EAMCET 2022 result at 11 am. EAMCET 2022 rank card will be available to download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Live: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will announce the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result today, August 12. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the EAMCET 2022 result at 11 am, as informed by officials to Careers360. Along with TS EAMCET result 2022, Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) result will also be announced today. TS EAMCET 2022 Result - Subscribe here for latest updates, cut off, toppers
The EAMCET 2022 rank card will be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the candidates can download using application number, date of birth and security pin. The merit list and cut-off marks will also be released.
The EAMCET 2022 for Engineering entrance exam was conducted from July 18 to 20, while the Agriculture and Medical exams were organised on July 30 and 31. The minimum passing marks is 25 per cent.
Live updates
TS ECET 2022 Result Today
The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2022) result will be announced today, August 12. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the ECET exam result at 11:45 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), as per the release.
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Today
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result will be announced today, August 12. The candidates can download scorecard at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.