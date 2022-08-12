Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS EAMCET 2022 rank card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Result Live: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will announce the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result today, August 12. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the EAMCET 2022 result at 11 am, as informed by officials to Careers360. Along with TS EAMCET result 2022, Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) result will also be announced today. TS EAMCET 2022 Result - Subscribe here for latest updates, cut off, toppers

The EAMCET 2022 rank card will be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the candidates can download using application number, date of birth and security pin. The merit list and cut-off marks will also be released.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link

Enter the log in details and submit

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references.

The EAMCET 2022 for Engineering entrance exam was conducted from July 18 to 20, while the Agriculture and Medical exams were organised on July 30 and 31. The minimum passing marks is 25 per cent.