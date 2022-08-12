  • Home
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Live: EAMCET Rank Card Today At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Know How To Download

TS EAMCET Result Live: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the EAMCET 2022 result at 11 am. EAMCET 2022 rank card will be available to download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 8:39 am IST

Download TS EAMCET 2022 rank card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS EAMCET 2022 Result Live: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will announce the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result today, August 12. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the EAMCET 2022 result at 11 am, as informed by officials to Careers360. Along with TS EAMCET result 2022, Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) result will also be announced today. TS EAMCET 2022 Result - Subscribe here for latest updates, cut off, toppers

The EAMCET 2022 rank card will be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the candidates can download using application number, date of birth and security pin. The merit list and cut-off marks will also be released.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card

  • Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link
  • Enter the log in details and submit
  • The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a print out for future references.

The EAMCET 2022 for Engineering entrance exam was conducted from July 18 to 20, while the Agriculture and Medical exams were organised on July 30 and 31. The minimum passing marks is 25 per cent.

Live updates

08:30 AM IST
Aug. 12, 2022

TS ECET 2022 Result Today

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2022) result will be announced today, August 12. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the ECET exam result at 11:45 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), as per the release. 




08:13 AM IST
Aug. 12, 2022

Is TS EAMCET 2022 Results Released?

TS EAMCET result 2022 will be announced today at 11 am. Download EAMCET 2022 rank card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.  

08:05 AM IST
Aug. 12, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Result When?

TS EAMCET 2022 result will be announced at 11 am today. Download rank card on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in, along with the private website- manabadi.co.in

07:55 AM IST
Aug. 12, 2022

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Steps To Download Rank Card

  1. Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link
  3. Enter the log in details and submit
  4. The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a print out for future references.
07:50 AM IST
Aug. 12, 2022

Who Will Announce TS EAMCET 2022 Result?

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the EAMCET 2022 result at 11 am. Along with TS EAMCET result 2022, Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) result will also be announced today. Also Read

07:40 AM IST
Aug. 12, 2022

TS EAMCET Result 2022: Know Result Time

TS EAMCET result 2022 will be announced at 11 am today. Download EAMCET 2022 rank card on the website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

07:31 AM IST
Aug. 12, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Result Today

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result will be announced today, August 12. The candidates can download scorecard at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

