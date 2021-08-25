Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2021 result will be released at 11 am on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) result will be announced today at 11 am. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET Result on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students who appeared for the TS EAMCET exam can check their results using the required credentials like application number and date of birth.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The TS EAMCET 2021 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

A total of 2,51,606 students had applied for the examination this year in which 86,644 students applied for the medical and agriculture stream and 1,64,962 students applied for the engineering exam.

To qualify the TS EAMCET 2021, students are required to obtain a minimum score of 25 per cent.

TS EAMCET is held for a total of 160 marks. The questions in TS EAMCET are multiple-choice based, wherein four options to each question are provided. Students will be required to select the most appropriate option. Every question in the TS EAMCET will carry 1 mark each and no negative marks will be cut for marking wrong answers.

JNTU Hyderabad administers the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The TS EAMCET 2021 is a state-level admissions test. It is held once a year for candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary Medicine, etc.) programmes.