TS EAMCET Result 2021 LIVE: Result Shortly; Time, Direct Link, Toppers’ List

The TS EAMCET result 2021 will be announced shortly. All the students who wrote the Engineering entrance exam will be able to access their results from 11 am onwards. The official website to check TS EAMCET 2021 result is eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Besides the official website, students can download TS EAMCET result 2021 from careers360.com. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, held TS EAMCET 2021 examination on August 4, 5 and 6 on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE). To download TS EAMCET result 2021, candidates need to login at eamcet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number, date of birth and TS EAMCET hall ticket number to check TS EAMCET rank card.

Private portals like Manabadi will also host the TS EAMCET result 2021. Along with the scorecard, JNTUH will also release the TS EAMCET 2021 score card of candidates. The authorities will also release a list of EAMCET toppers after the Telangana EAMCET result is announced. Those who secure the required TS EAMCET cut-off marks will be invited for EAMCET counselling and the admission process.

