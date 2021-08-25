  • Home
Live

TS EAMCET Result 2021 LIVE: Result Shortly; Time, Direct Link, Toppers’ List

TS EAMCET result 2021: JNTU will release the TS EAMCET 2021 result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Those who secure the required TS EAMCET cut-off marks will be invited for EAMCET counselling and the admission process.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 25, 2021 7:44 am IST

TS EAMCET result 2021 will be hosted at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi.co.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The TS EAMCET result 2021 will be announced shortly. All the students who wrote the Engineering entrance exam will be able to access their results from 11 am onwards. The official website to check TS EAMCET 2021 result is eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Besides the official website, students can download TS EAMCET result 2021 from careers360.com. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, held TS EAMCET 2021 examination on August 4, 5 and 6 on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE). To download TS EAMCET result 2021, candidates need to login at eamcet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number, date of birth and TS EAMCET hall ticket number to check TS EAMCET rank card.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on TS EAMCET Score. Click Here.

Also Read || TS EAMCET Result 2021: Check Counselling Schedule, Qualifying Marks

Private portals like Manabadi will also host the TS EAMCET result 2021. Along with the scorecard, JNTUH will also release the TS EAMCET 2021 score card of candidates. The authorities will also release a list of EAMCET toppers after the Telangana EAMCET result is announced. Those who secure the required TS EAMCET cut-off marks will be invited for EAMCET counselling and the admission process.

Follow TS EAMCET Result 2021 LIVE Updates, Latest News Here

Live updates

Candidates can download TS EAMCET result 2021 by logging in at eamcet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number, date of birth and TS EAMCET admit card number. Private portals like Manabadi.co.in will also host the TS EAMCET result 2021.

07:44 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

Check TS EAMCET 2021 Qualifying Marks Here

The Telangana TS EAMCET 2021 counselling notification has been released. All those who had qualified in TS EAMCET 2021 and who  "secured atleast 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate (Class 12) or its equivalent exam,” will be called to participate in the TS EAMCET counselling 2021 process.



07:39 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

TS EAMCET 2021 Result: No weightage of Class 12 marks

As the Class 12 board exams were cancelled this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 25% weightage will NOT be given to Class 12 or Intermediate marks this year in TS EAMCET 2021, as per the announcement made by the state government. 

07:31 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Counselling Dates

Here's the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule for round 1:

Lits of events

Important Dates

Registrations start. Fill basic information, pay the processing fee, slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification

August 30 to September 9

Certificate verification

September 4 to 11

Exercising options

September 4 to 13

Freezing of options

September 13

Provisional seat allotment

September 15

Tuition fee payment and self reporting through website

September 15 to 20


07:28 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

When Will TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Registration Begin

TS EAMCET counselling registrations will start on August 30 at the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

07:25 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

TS EAMCET 2021 Results: Check Counselling Schedule Here

After the TS EAMCET 2021 results are announced, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the TS EAMCET counselling process. TSCHE has already released the counselling schedule of Telangana EAMCET, and eligibility criteria. Check here

07:20 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Details Mentioned On Rank Card

The TS EAMCET result 2021 will have a mention of candidates' subject-wise and total marks and the TS EAMCET ranks. Along with the result of the Telangana engineering entrance exam, the TS EAMCET rank card will also be available for download from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

07:13 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

TS EAMCET result 2021

Soon after the TS EAMCET result 2021 is declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, candidates can check the TS EAMCET ranks secured by them. Candidates will also get to know their individual and overall marks obtained in the TS EAMCET engineering exam.


07:04 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

TS EAMCET 2021 Results: Direct Link

TS EAMCET result will also be available at careers360.com. Direct Link

Candidates need to enter their TS EAMCET hall ticket number, name and mobile number to download TS EAMCET result 2021.

06:58 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

Who Prepares TS EAMCET result 2021

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) is responsible for conducting the exam. TSCHE prepares the TS EAMCET result 2021 and releases it at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.



06:56 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Private Portals

The Telangana TS EAMCET result 2021 will also be hosted on private portals such as Manabadi.co.in. Candidates can visit this site after 11 am to download their TS EAMCET result 2021. 

06:54 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

Three Easy Steps, How To Check TS EAMCET Result 2021

Candidates who wrote the engineering entrance exam can follow these three easy steps to download TS EAMCET results 2021: 

1. Visit the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on the EAMCET results 2021 link. 

3. On the new page, enter your registration number, TS EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth. 

4. Submit and download TS EAMCET result. Keep a hard copy of it for future reference

06:52 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

TS EAMCET Result 2021 Time Confirmed

TS EAMCET result 2021 will be released today at 3 pm. Soon after the TS EAMCET 2021 result is declared, candidates can visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download their scorecards. 

06:51 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2021

Telangana TS EAMCET 2021 Result Date

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) result will be declared today, August 25, at the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

