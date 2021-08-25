TS EAMCET Result 2021 LIVE: Result Shortly; Time, Direct Link, Toppers’ List
TS EAMCET result 2021: JNTU will release the TS EAMCET 2021 result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Those who secure the required TS EAMCET cut-off marks will be invited for EAMCET counselling and the admission process.
The TS EAMCET result 2021 will be announced shortly. All the students who wrote the Engineering entrance exam will be able to access their results from 11 am onwards. The official website to check TS EAMCET 2021 result is eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Besides the official website, students can download TS EAMCET result 2021 from careers360.com. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, held TS EAMCET 2021 examination on August 4, 5 and 6 on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE). To download TS EAMCET result 2021, candidates need to login at eamcet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number, date of birth and TS EAMCET hall ticket number to check TS EAMCET rank card.
Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on TS EAMCET Score. Click Here.
Also Read || TS EAMCET Result 2021: Check Counselling Schedule, Qualifying Marks
Private portals like Manabadi will also host the TS EAMCET result 2021. Along with the scorecard, JNTUH will also release the TS EAMCET 2021 score card of candidates. The authorities will also release a list of EAMCET toppers after the Telangana EAMCET result is announced. Those who secure the required TS EAMCET cut-off marks will be invited for EAMCET counselling and the admission process.
Follow TS EAMCET Result 2021 LIVE Updates, Latest News Here
Live updates
Candidates can download TS EAMCET result 2021 by logging in at eamcet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number, date of birth and TS EAMCET admit card number. Private portals like Manabadi.co.in will also host the TS EAMCET result 2021.
Check TS EAMCET 2021 Qualifying Marks Here
The Telangana TS EAMCET 2021 counselling notification has been released. All those who had qualified in TS EAMCET 2021 and who "secured atleast 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate (Class 12) or its equivalent exam,” will be called to participate in the TS EAMCET counselling 2021 process.
TS EAMCET 2021 Result: No weightage of Class 12 marks
As the Class 12 board exams were cancelled this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 25% weightage will NOT be given to Class 12 or Intermediate marks this year in TS EAMCET 2021, as per the announcement made by the state government.
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Counselling Dates
Here's the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule for round 1:
Lits of events
Important Dates
Registrations start. Fill basic information, pay the processing fee, slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification
August 30 to September 9
Certificate verification
September 4 to 11
Exercising options
September 4 to 13
Freezing of options
September 13
Provisional seat allotment
September 15
Tuition fee payment and self reporting through website
September 15 to 20
When Will TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Registration Begin
TS EAMCET counselling registrations will start on August 30 at the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS EAMCET 2021 Results: Check Counselling Schedule Here
After the TS EAMCET 2021 results are announced, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the TS EAMCET counselling process. TSCHE has already released the counselling schedule of Telangana EAMCET, and eligibility criteria. Check here
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Details Mentioned On Rank Card
The TS EAMCET result 2021 will have a mention of candidates' subject-wise and total marks and the TS EAMCET ranks. Along with the result of the Telangana engineering entrance exam, the TS EAMCET rank card will also be available for download from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS EAMCET result 2021
Soon after the TS EAMCET result 2021 is declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, candidates can check the TS EAMCET ranks secured by them. Candidates will also get to know their individual and overall marks obtained in the TS EAMCET engineering exam.
TS EAMCET 2021 Results: Direct Link
TS EAMCET result will also be available at careers360.com. Direct Link
Candidates need to enter their TS EAMCET hall ticket number, name and mobile number to download TS EAMCET result 2021.
Who Prepares TS EAMCET result 2021
The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) is responsible for conducting the exam. TSCHE prepares the TS EAMCET result 2021 and releases it at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Private Portals
The Telangana TS EAMCET result 2021 will also be hosted on private portals such as Manabadi.co.in. Candidates can visit this site after 11 am to download their TS EAMCET result 2021.
Three Easy Steps, How To Check TS EAMCET Result 2021
Candidates who wrote the engineering entrance exam can follow these three easy steps to download TS EAMCET results 2021:
1. Visit the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the EAMCET results 2021 link.
3. On the new page, enter your registration number, TS EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth.
4. Submit and download TS EAMCET result. Keep a hard copy of it for future reference
TS EAMCET Result 2021 Time Confirmed
TS EAMCET result 2021 will be released today at 3 pm. Soon after the TS EAMCET 2021 result is declared, candidates can visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download their scorecards.
Telangana TS EAMCET 2021 Result Date
The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) result will be declared today, August 25, at the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.