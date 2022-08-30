Telangana TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: TSCHE Extends Slot Booking Date, Details Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the slot booking date for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Counselling 2022. Candidates can now book their slot for certificate verification till September 1, 2022. The candidates can register for the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 through the official website – tseamcet.nic.in. The TS EAMCET counselling process includes booking of slots for document verification, selection of college and seat allotment process.

Along with the Telangana EAMCET slot booking date, the TSCHE has also extended the certificate verification date till September 2 and web options entry date till September 3, 2022. However, the council has not announced the revised date for TS EAMCET seat allotment result. The EAMCET counselling registration fee for General category candidates is Rs 1,200 and for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the registration fee is Rs 600. The TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process will be held in three rounds. Candidates will be allotted seats in engineering colleges on the basis of TS EAMCET rank list.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration link

Pay the processing fee and complete slot booking

Attend certificate verification and proceed for registration process

Preview and then click on submit

Download or take the printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for the seat allotment process.

Direct Link: TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration

Click here for more Education News