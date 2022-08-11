Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Result Likely Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET Result 2022

TS EAMCET Result 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will declare the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result likely tomorrow, August 12, as informed by the TSCHE officials to Careers360. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET results by signing in through application number, date of birth and security pin. Along with the Telangana EAMCET results, the JNTU will also release the rank list and cut-off marks.

Latest: Try TS EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: TS EAMCET 2022 Cutoff: Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

Recommended: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting TS EAMCET 2022 Score. Check Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The university has conducted the TS EAMCET 2022 examination in multiple sessions. The EAMCET 2022 Engineering entrance exam was conducted from July 18 to 20, while the Agriculture and Medical exams were organised on July 30 and 31. The TS EAMCET answer key for Engineering (E) stream was released on July 30 and the Agriculture and Medical stream (AM) was released on August 3. Candidates must have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, in order to qualify the TS EAMCET 2022 entrance examination.

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: How To Check

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link. Enter the log in details and submit The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print out for future references.

The JNTU Hyderabad will prepare the TS EAMCET 2022 rank list on the basis of normalisation process. Aspirants will be ranked in the order of merit in the rank list. JNTUH has conducted the TS EAMCET exam 2022 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to offer admission to candidates into various professional courses conducted by the university and private colleges in the state of Telangana.