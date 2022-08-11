Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Result Soon; Details On Normalisation Process, Ranking Criteria

TS EAMCET 2022 Normalisation Method Explained

TS EAMCET 2022 Results: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result will be declared at the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Once declared, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their EAMCET 2022 result using hall ticket number, date of birth and password. Along with the Telangana EAMCET results, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will also release the rank list. Candidates will be ranked in the order of merit in TS EAMCET 2022 rank list.

The JNTU Hyderabad has conducted TS EAMCET 2022 in multiple sessions. The EAMCET 2022 question paper was different for each session and included variations in the difficulty levels. To eliminate any such variations the university will adopt the normalisation process to evaluate the marks of a candidate in EAMCET 2022 result. The normalisation will be done using the following method.

TS EAMCET 2022: Normalisation Method

Formula: GASD + (GTA-GASD/ STA - SASD) X (Marks obtained by a candidate in the subject in a session - SASD)

Abbreviations used in the method are explained below

SASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared.

Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared. GASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of all the candidates across all sessions of the subject put together.

Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of all the candidates across all sessions of the subject put together. STA: Average mark of the top 0.1 per cent of the candidates in the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared.

Average mark of the top 0.1 per cent of the candidates in the subject of a session in which the candidate appeared. GTA: Average mark of the top 0.1 per cent of all the candidates across all the sessions of the subject put together.

Candidates must have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, in order to qualify the TS EAMCET 2022 entrance examination. The EAMCET 2022 ranks will be allotted on the basis of normalised marks. JNTU has already issued the TS EAMCET answer key and response sheet for both Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams. The subject expert committee will prepare the EAMCET final answer key and result after overviewing the grievances received.

