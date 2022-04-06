TS EAMCET 2022 Registration To Begin Today At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2022 registration will begin at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2022 Registration: The application process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will start on Wednesday, April 6. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET 2022 registration form on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates willing to appear for TS EAMCET 2022 exam should fill and submit the application form before May 28, 2022.

The Telangana CETs are held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the colleges and universities of Telangana.

As per the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. The TS EAMCET entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the "TS EAMCET 2022 registration" link.

Pay the registration fee.

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.

Submit the TS EAMCET 2022 application form

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.