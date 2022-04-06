TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Begins, Important Pointers On Application Process

Image credit: shutterstock.com TS EAMCET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20

Manabadi TS EAMCET 2022 Application: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad started the application process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2022) on Wednesday, April 6. Candidates willing to appear for TS EAMCET 2022 can submit the application form on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Know all about TS EAMCET- A complete guide. Download FREE! Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

TS EAMCET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. The TS EAMCET entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours. The application process will conclude on May 28.

TS EAMCET 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the "TS EAMCET 2022 registration" link Pay the registration fee Fill the application form and upload all the required documents Submit the TS EAMCET 2022 application form.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. The Telangana CETs are held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the colleges and universities of Telangana.