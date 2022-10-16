Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Phase-2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result out

The Telangana state TS EAMCET seat allotment result has been announced today, October 16. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) website -- tseamcet.nic.in is hosting the seat allotment result of TS EAMCET. Candidates shortlisted students who will be allotted seats at the TS EAMCET 2022 will have to pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 16 and October 18, 2022. The TS EAMCET login credentials will be required to access TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment. Login id number, EAMCET hall ticket numbers, passwords and dates of birth are the TS EAMCET seat allotment result login credentials.

The TS EAMCET counselling process this year is being held in three rounds. The applicants have been allotted seats in undergraduate courses in the state engineering colleges on the basis of TS EAMCET rank list.

Steps To Check TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result

Go to the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling website- tseamcet.nic.in Click on the EAMCET 2022 round 2 allotment result link Login with credentials -- date of birth, TS EAMCET hall ticket number Submit and download the seat allotment result TS EAMCET 2022

For security reasons, TSCHE in its official website said: “More than one candidate should not login from the same Computer/Browser at the same time.”

“Same candidate should not login from more than one computer at the same time,” it added.