Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Phase-2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the seat allotment result of TS EAMCET today, October 16. Shortlisted students who will be allotted seats at the TS EAMCET 2022 will have to pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 16 and October 18, 2022. Once announced, the eamcet.tsche.ac.in will host the official TS EAMCET 2022 round 2 counselling seat allotment result.

In order to check and download the TS EAMCET seat allotment result, applicants who registered for the round-1 seat allotment counseling will have to use candidate login. The TS EAMCET login credentials to access TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment are login id, EAMCET hall ticket numbers, passwords and dates of birth.

Steps To Check TS EAMCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling website- tseamcet.nic.in Click on the EAMCET 2022 round 2 allotment result link Login with credentials Submit and download the seat allotment result TS EAMCET 2022

The TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process is being held in three rounds. The applicants have been allotted seats in undergraduate courses in the state engineering colleges on the basis of TS EAMCET rank list.