  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana EAMCET Begins Today, 1.43 Lakh Students To Appear

Telangana EAMCET Begins Today, 1.43 Lakh Students To Appear

TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the TS EAMCET 2020 exam from today for 1.43 lakh students.

Education | Reported By Uma Sudhir, Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 9, 2020 10:02 am IST

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET 2020 Scheduled From September 9; Admit Cards From Tomorrow
TS EAMCET 2020 Date: Application Deadline Extended, Apply With Late Fee Till August 31
TS EAMCET Admit Card 2020: Telangana Council Postpones Issue Of Hall Ticket to July 1
TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2020: Telangana Council To Issue Admit Cards From June 30
TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana Council Provides Facility To Change Exam Centres
COVID-19: Application Deadline For All Telangana CETs Extended Till June 10
Telangana EAMCET Begins Today, 1.43 Lakh Students To Appear
TS EAMCET 2020 From Today For 1.43 Lakh Students
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET 2020, from today. TS EAMCET will be conducted for Engineering aspirants on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. For Agriculture and Medicine candidates, the exam will be conducted on September 28 and 29. As many as 1.43 lakh students will appear in TS EAMCET 2020. The exam will be conducted at 102 centres, including 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

The Engineering paper of TS EAMCET 2020 will have 160 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.

TS EAMCET 2020: Exam Day Guidelines

  • Candidates should reach their TS EAMCET exam centres before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush.

  • Candidates must carry their TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket, valid photo ID proof, and other documents (if applicable) to the exam venue.

  • As TS EAMCET 2020 is being conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, candidates must wear face mask and hand gloves to the examination centres.

  • Electronic and other communication devices, including smartphone and smartwatch, will not be allowed inside the TS EAMCET exam hall.

TS EAMCET is a computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and agriculture programmes at the participating institutes across Telangana.

Click here for more Education News
Education News TS EAMCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court To Hear Fresh Plea On NEET 2020 Today
Supreme Court To Hear Fresh Plea On NEET 2020 Today
Unlock-4: Schools To Reopen From September 21 For Classes 9 To 12; Health Ministry Issues Guidelines
Unlock-4: Schools To Reopen From September 21 For Classes 9 To 12; Health Ministry Issues Guidelines
JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020: What Has Happened So Far
JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020: What Has Happened So Far
Bengal Government Should Rethink Stand On NEP 2020: West Bengal Governor
Bengal Government Should Rethink Stand On NEP 2020: West Bengal Governor
CPI MP Writes To Prime Minister Against Panel To Review Book On India’s Freedom Struggle
CPI MP Writes To Prime Minister Against Panel To Review Book On India’s Freedom Struggle
.......................... Advertisement ..........................