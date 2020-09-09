Telangana EAMCET Begins Today, 1.43 Lakh Students To Appear

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2020 From Today For 1.43 Lakh Students

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET 2020, from today. TS EAMCET will be conducted for Engineering aspirants on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. For Agriculture and Medicine candidates, the exam will be conducted on September 28 and 29. As many as 1.43 lakh students will appear in TS EAMCET 2020. The exam will be conducted at 102 centres, including 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

The Engineering paper of TS EAMCET 2020 will have 160 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.

TS EAMCET 2020: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should reach their TS EAMCET exam centres before the reporting time to avoid last-minute rush.

Candidates must carry their TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket, valid photo ID proof, and other documents (if applicable) to the exam venue.

As TS EAMCET 2020 is being conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, candidates must wear face mask and hand gloves to the examination centres.

Electronic and other communication devices, including smartphone and smartwatch, will not be allowed inside the TS EAMCET exam hall.

TS EAMCET is a computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and agriculture programmes at the participating institutes across Telangana.