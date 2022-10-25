Telangana TS DOST 2022 Special Admission Registration Begins At Dost.cgg.gov.in

  • Home
TS DOST 2022 Counselling: The students can register for DOST 2022 till October 28 on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 400

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 3:15 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the application process for a special drive for DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) online admissions. The students can register for DOST 2022 till October 28 on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in.

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 400. "The special drive phase is only for the students who have not registered on DOST so far," TS DOST notification mentioned. TSCHE will open the special drive web options window from October 26 to 28. The candidates can verify their certificates on October 28, the students need to report at their respective colleges till October 31. ALSO READ | TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Tomorrow

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: How To Register For DOST Special Admissions

  1. Visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in
  2. Click on TS DOST 2022 special admission registration link
  3. Fill the details and submit documents
  4. Enter TS DOST 2022 login credentials- user id and password
  5. Pay application fee, and click on submit
  6. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The students who have already registered on DOST but did not get the seat are eligible to participate in the special drive admissions. "The students who have already confirmed in the college by submitting CCOTP can also participate in this Special Drive Phase for sliding from one course to another course in the same college," TSDOST notification mentioned.

The candidates should note that they have to self-report online by October 31. For details on TS DOST 2022 special drive admissions, please visit the website- dost.cgg.gov.in.

