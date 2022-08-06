Telangana TS DOST 2022 Phase One Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's How To Check

TS DOST 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

TS DOST 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the round one allotment result for Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 today, August 6. The TS DOST seat allotment result for first phase is available on the official website -- dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can check the Telangana DOST round 1 seat allotment result by signing in through DOST ID, pin and captcha code.

The online self-reporting is required by the shortlisted candidates between August 7 and August 18, 2022. TSCHE will conduct the phase two registrations from August 7 to 21 and the TS DOST 2022round two allotment orders will declare on August 27, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 1 Allotment Order - How To Check

Visit the official website -- dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, go to the candidate's log in section Enter your login details such as DOST ID, pin and captcha code. Check TS DOST 2022 phase 1seat allotment result Download it and take a printout for future references.

TSCHE conducts TS DOST every year for providing admission to candidates desirous of taking admission to various undergraduate courses such as; BA, BSc, BCom, BCom (Voc), BCom (Honours), BSW, BBA, BBM and BCA offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Sathavahana University and Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University).