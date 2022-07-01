TS DOST Phase 1 Registration Begins; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details

TS DOST application process, direct link

TS DOST 2022 Application: Degree Online Services Telangana, or TS DOST, 2022 registrations have been started by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates aspiring to take admission to Undergraduate degree courses can apply online on the official website- tsche.ac.in and can download the official notification available on the website. TS DOST official website is -- dost.cgg.gov.in.

The phase-1 registration process has commenced today, July 1 and will be continued upto July 30, 2022. The TS DOST 2022 registration process will be conducted in three phases. The classwork for the first semester will begin from October 1, 2022.

TSCHE issues TS DOST application form every year for providing admission to candidates desirous of taking admission to various undergraduate courses such as; BA/ BSc/ BCom/ BCom (Voc)/ BCom (Hons)/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA etc. offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Sathavahana University and Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (Women’s University).

According to the official notification, all such candidates who have passed Intermediate or Class 12 exam from Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent recognised examination from other boards/ states are eligible to apply. Candidates are suggested to go through the detailed notification, to get application dates, seat allotment and other important details before filling up the online application form.

TS DOST 2022 - Important Dates

Events Dates Notification Release Date June 29, 2022 TS DOST 2022 Phase-I Registration July 1 to 30, 2022 Web-options July 6 to 30, 2022 TS DOST 2022 Phase-I Seat Allotment Result August 6, 2022 Online Self-reporting by the allotted students August 7 to 18, 2022

TS DOST 2022 - Application Fee

For Phase 1 Registration - Rs 200

For Phase 2 Registration - Rs 400

For Phase 3 Registration - Rs 400

TS DOST 2022 - Eligibility Details

Candidates must have passed Intermediate or Class 12 exam from Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent from other boards/ states.

TS DOST Application Form 2022 - How to fill up the form?

Candidates can follow the easy steps provided below to fill the TS DOST online application

Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsche.ac.in. Click on the ‘TS DOST 2022’ tab flashing on the homepage. Go through the detailed instructions and proceed to fill the application form. Cross check details carefully and upload necessary documents in the given file format. Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page. Finally submit the application and take a print of its pdf for future use.

TS DOST Notification: Direct Link