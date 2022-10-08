TS DOST 2022 special phase application last date extended

The Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 which administers the counselling process for admission to Telangana colleges has extended the special phase registration date. Now the candidates will get another four days to register online for special phase registration. The candidates can register on the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in by October 11. The applicants will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee during the time of TS DOST special phase registration. Earlier the last date to register for TS DOST special phase was October 7.

The TS DOST special phase counselling 2022 is being conducted for those students who did not register so far. Also, students who registered but were not allotted seats in TS DOST 2022 phase 1, 2 and 3 counsellings are eligible for the TS DOST special phase. The candidates who have confirmed their seats with CCOTP in colleges are however, not eligible for the DOST special phase counselling.

TS DOST 2022 Special Phase: How To Register