Telangana TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket Issued; Direct Link To Download

TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket: To access the Telangana DEECET 2022 hall ticket, the candidates will need to enter their registration number, payment reference ID, mobile number, and date of birth.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 9:21 pm IST

TS DEECET 2022 hall ricket out

TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket: The Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (TS DEECET) 2022 admit card has been released today, July 18. The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has issued the TS DEECET hall ticket 2022 on the official website-- deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in. To access the Telangana DEECET 2022 hall ticket, the candidates will need to enter their registration number, payment reference ID, mobile number, and date of birth.

The hall ticket of TS DEECET 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website-- deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Download Your Hall Ticket" link
  3. Enter all the required details and click on submit.
  4. Your TS DEECET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

The TS DEECET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 23 in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. TS DEECET 2022 result will be announced on Saturday, July 30.

