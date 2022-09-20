Telangana TS CPGET 2022 Result Likely Today; Direct Link At Tsche.ac.in

TS CPGET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET 2021) result is likely to be announced on September 20. The candidates can download the TS CPGET 2022 scorecard on the official website- cpget.tsche.ac.in/CPGET. The CPGET scores will be accepted for admission to MA, MSc and MCom programmes at Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. ALSO READ | Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Starts; Details Here

The CPGET 2022 answer key was earlier released on August 22, and the candidates got opportunity to raise objections on CPGET 2022 answer key till August 25. Osmania University will issue the CPGET final answer key and result after reviewing the grievances raised on the provisional answer key.

To download TS CPGET scorecard, candidates will have to login to the exam website with hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

TS CPGET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Rank Card

Visit the official website- tscpget.com Click on the link to download CPGET 2022 rank card Enter roll number and other required information Submit and download the rank card Take a printout of the CPGET 2022 rank card for further reference.

Nearly, a lakh candidate appeared for TS CPGET 2022 which was held between August 11 and August 16. The entrance test was conducted online as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

