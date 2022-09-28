Telangana CPGET 2022 1st Phase Schedule Out; Registration, Certificate Verification Start Today

CPGET 2022 counselling registration to round 1 begins

Osmania University has released the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) first phase schedule. Applicants qualified in Telangana CPGET 2022 can now register online during round 1 process for admission to PG courses. The online certificate verification and TS CPGET 2022 registration will start today, September 28 and will continue till October 10. Osmania University will make the certification details available for candidates on October 11. The TS CPGET web-options facility has been scheduled between October 12 and October 15, 2022. The official websites for TS CPGET 2022 round 1 counselling are ouadmissions.com, osmania.ac.in and cpget.tsche.ac.in.

While the CPGET 2022 portal for editing the registration form will be made available on October 11, the university will allow the correction of web options on October 16. The first phase provisional CPGET 2022 allotment result will be announced on October 18. Candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges by October 21. The registration for round 2 has been scheduled to start on October 24.

The TS CPGET 2022 entrance test was conducted online as a Computer Based Test (CBT) from August 11 to August 23. The CPGET 2022 result was declared on September 20. TS CPGET 2022 shortlisted candidates will get admission to postgraduate programmes in eight participating universities including Osmania university, Kakatiya University, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, Hyderabad, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.