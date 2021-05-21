TS 10th Result link will be activated shortly

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will shortly release the TS Class 10 or SSC results 2021. Students can check their TS 10th Class result 2021 in an online mode using their 10th hall ticket 2021 number and date of birth. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Telangana Government had decided not to conduct SSC exams this year and promote the TS Class 10 students based on internal assessment.

BSE Telangana SSC Results 2021 Live Updates: Press Conference Begins Soon, TS 10th Result Link Shortly



TS tenth results 2021 will be announced by the State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in a press conference. Immediately after the announcement of TS 10th Class result 2021, BSE will activate the link of the official website for Class 10 students to download their score cards.

Around 5 lakh students will receive their BSE Telangana SSC results 2021. Students can visit the official website to check their grades.

TS SSC exams 2021 were slated to be conducted from May 17 to 26, 2021, however, BSE has decided to cancel the same in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the TS SSC result was declared on June 22 at bse.telangana.gov.in.

3 Main Websites To Check TS 10th Result 2021:

Telangana SSC result 2021 will be released on the official website of BSE Telangana-- bse.telangana.gov.in.

The 10th Class result 2021 SSC Telangana can also be accessed through results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com.

Apart from this, the SSC result Telangana will also be hosted on private websites such as: indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

How To Check (SSC) 10th Class Result 2021 Telangana

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana -- bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the designated field, enter the 10th Class hall ticket 2021 TS number and date of birth

Step 3: Submit and view the 10th result 2021 Telangana