Telangana: Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges Begins Tomorrow

Telangana announces summer vacation between April 27 and May 31

The Telangana Government on Sunday announced that summer vacation for schools and colleges in the state will begin from tomorrow, April 27, and continue till May 31. The decision to shut down the educational institutions has been taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The Minister of Education of Telangana Sabita Indrareddy has announced the dates of summer vacation. The Information and Public Relations Department took to Twitter to announce this. It said: "The state of Telangana is announcing summer holidays from April 27 to May 31. Sabita Indrareddy revealed."

The minister said the government will decide on June 1 when the schools and junior colleges would reopen after considering the COVID-19 situation. The government has also promoted the students of Classes 1 to 10 to their next classes without exams.

Several state governments including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and West Bengal have announced early summer vacations for their respective government and private schools due to rising COVID-19 cases. Usually, most of the schools declare their summer vacations from May and continue till early July. Though, as the virus cases have surged in the states, their education departments have already announced summer vacations.

As of April 26, COVID-19 tally in Telangana crossed four-lakh mark with 6,551 fresh infections and the toll crossed 2,000 with 43 more casualties. The total number of cases now stands at over 4.01 lakh while the toll rose to 2,042, according to news agency Press Trust of India.