Telangana SSC Result Declared: Over 2 Lakh Students Get 10 CGPA

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, has declared the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) result today, May 21. The TS SSC or Class 10 results have been declared in the form of grades. As per reports, as many as 2,10,647 students got 10 CGPA on the Class 10th TS SSC board exams. To access the TS SSC results 2021, students have to use their names and dates of birth on the result link - bse.telangana.gov.in. The board has issued two links each for students-wise grades and school-wise students' grades in case one does not work.

Student Wise Grades ( Link1 )

School Wise Students Grades ( Link1 )

Student Wise Grades ( Link2 )

School Wise Students Grades ( Link2 )

The School Education Department, Telangana had earlier announced that all SSC or Class 10 students will be declared pass. “Government hereby accord permission to the Director of Government of Examination, Telangana to declare the results as pass for all the students of class 10 studying in government, aided, private unaided and all schools during the academic year 2020-2021,” reads the official notification on Telangana SSC result 2021.

This year the TS SSC results have been declared on the basis of internal assessments. The Telangana SSC board had to cancel the SSC Class 10th exams due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and considering the safety of the students. As per the Telangana Board Class 10th result evaluation criteria, the students will be awarded grades. For students who score marks between 91 and 100 will be awarded A1 grades on that particular subject.

As many as 5,21,392 Class 10 (SSC) students have been promoted without exams this year. This has been the second year in a row when the board has announced the SSC results on the basis of internal assessments. Last year as well, the board had to cancel some exams due to the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown enforced to break the chain of coronavirus.

Students unsatisfied with the BSE Telangana result will also be allowed to appear for an improvement exam later when the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves.