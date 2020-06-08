  • Home
  • Education
  Telangana SSC Exams Cancelled, Students To Be Promoted Based On Internal Assessment

Telangana SSC Exams Cancelled, Students To Be Promoted Based On Internal Assessment

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said all SSC students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronavirus.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 7:25 pm IST

New Delhi:

Due to the ongoing COVID19 crisis, Telangana has decided not to conduct Class 10 or SSC exams. According to the chief minister’s office, a review meeting conducted by a high level committee in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also decided to promote all students without exams.

The decision will help more than 5.3 lakh SSC students who had registered for the exams which was earlier scheduled to be held from June 8 to July 5.

"The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th Class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks," news agency quoted an official press release.

Mr Rao on Monday said all SSC students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronavirus.

Also, the government has resolved to take a decision on the degree and post-graduate examinations based on the situation in the immediate future, the release said.

The chief minister arrived at the decision during a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on the conduct of the examinations.

Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, among others, participated in the meeting.

The Telangana government had earlier on Saturday decided to postpone Class 10 board exams or Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) exams until further notice.

Before that, Telangana High Court had permitted the government to conduct SSC exams everywhere in the state except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, or GHMC, and Ranga Reddy districts that reported high number of COVID-19 cases. The SSC exams in Telangana state were scheduled from June 8 to July 5, 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)

Telangana SSC Board Telangana SSC Board Exam
