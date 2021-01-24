  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana SSC Exams From May 17; Schools To Reopen From February 1

Telangana SSC Exams From May 17; Schools To Reopen From February 1

Telangana SSC Exam 2021 Date: According to a memo issued by the Telangana School Education Department on Saturday, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana will be held from May 17 to 26.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 24, 2021 2:59 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

TS SSC Result Released By BSE Telangana @ Bse.telangana.gov.in; Live Updates
Telangana TS SSC Result 2020 Declared: What’s Next?
TS SSC Result 2020 Declared At Bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana 10th Result
No SSC Exam In Telangana This Year, Students To Be Promoted Based On Internal Assessment
IIFT MBA 2021 Exam Today, Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
IIFT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
Telangana SSC Exams From May 17; Schools To Reopen From February 1
Telangana SSC Exam 2021: TS Class 10 Final Exam Will Begin On May 17
Image credit: Telangana SSC Exams From May 17; Schools To Reopen From February 1
Hyderabad:

After a gap of nearly one year, schools for Class 9 and 10 students (academic year 2020 -21) in Telangana are set to reopen from February 1 and shall function till May 26.

According to a memo issued by the Telangana School Education Department on Saturday, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana will be held from May 17 to 26.

"Every child who is willing to write the relevant exam shall be allowed to do so without insisting on minimum attendance and no such child will be withheld from writing the examinations on any ground," it said.

The schools will function from 9.30 AM to 4.45 PM in the districts while it will be from 8.45 AM to 4 PM in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Online and digital classes for class 10 will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM and for class 9 from 4 PM to 5 PM, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Telangana SSC Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Restructures Affiliation System; Process To Be Completely Digital
CBSE Restructures Affiliation System; Process To Be Completely Digital
CBSE, University Toppers To Watch Republic Day Parade From Prime Minister’s Box
CBSE, University Toppers To Watch Republic Day Parade From Prime Minister’s Box
On National Girl Child Day, We Salute Our <i>Desh Ki Beti</i> : PM Modi
On National Girl Child Day, We Salute Our Desh Ki Beti : PM Modi
Gross Enrollment Ratio Of Girls Has Improved By 3.87 Percentage Points: Ministry
Gross Enrollment Ratio Of Girls Has Improved By 3.87 Percentage Points: Ministry
International Day of Education 2021: Theme, Significance And Objective
International Day of Education 2021: Theme, Significance And Objective
.......................... Advertisement ..........................