Telangana SSC (10th) Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Papers

Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will begin 10th exams on June 8 and conclude on July 5.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 23, 2020 5:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

Telangana Board has released the exam dates for remaining papers for SSC Public exams. Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will begin 10th exams on June 8 and conclude on July 5. Exams have been scheduled on Sundays as well.

Students who appear for the exam will have to cover their nose and mouth with a mask/cloth and will have to follow physical distance norms.

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, on May 5, had said in a press conference that the state will conduct pending class 10 exam soon. The state government had said that it would approach the high court for permission to conduct exam for remaining papers and will take all possible precautions while conducting the exams.

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) had been able to conduct exam only for three papers before the nation-wide lockdown was put into place.

Telangana SSC (10th) Exam 2020 Time Table

June 8 (Monday) English First Paper

June 11 (Thursday) English Second Paper

June 14 (Sunday) Mathematics First Paper

June 17 (Wednesday) Mathematics Second Paper

June 20 (Saturday) General Science First Paper

June 23 (Tuesday) General Science Second Paper

June 26 (Friday) Social Science First Paper

June 29 (Monday) Social Science Second Paper

July 02 (Thursday) OSSC Language First Paper (Sanskrit, Arabic)

July 5 (Sunday) OSSC Language Second Paper (Sanskrit, Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory)



