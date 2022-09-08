Telangana Schools, Government Offices To Remain Closed Tomorrow; Here’s Why

Image credit: Shutterstock The Telangana government has announced a holiday for tomorrow, November 9.

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for the government offices and educational institutes in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts for tomorrow, September 9. The decision has been made in view of the Ganesh idol immersion across the districts. As per the government, November 12 will be a working day in lieu of tomorrow's holiday due to Ganesh Visarjan, which is also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

The official notification of the Telangana government reads: “The government hereby orders the September 9, 2022, Friday, shall be a general holiday to the government offices, schools, colleges located in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts of Telangana state on account of Ganesh idols immersion procession".

“Consequently, November 12, 2022 (second Saturday) shall be observed as a working day for all the government offices, schools, colleges located in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts of Telangana state”.

To make up for the holiday, November 12 which is the second Saturday of the month will be considered a working day for the government offices and educational institutes. The decision to close schools and offices tomorrow has been taken as a centralized procession will be taken out across the districts.