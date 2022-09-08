  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana Schools, Government Offices To Remain Closed Tomorrow; Here’s Why

Telangana Schools, Government Offices To Remain Closed Tomorrow; Here’s Why

As per the government, November 12 will be a working day in lieu of tomorrow's holiday due to Ganesh Visarjan, which is also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 8, 2022 8:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pandemic Hit Education Worldwide; India's 'Expected Years Of Schooling' Drops To 11.9 Years: UN Report
Non-Plan Admissions Process In Delhi Government Schools Begins
Andhra Pradesh: Class 8 Students, Teachers In Government Schools To Get Tablet PCs
Bihar Struggling With Low Attendance In Rural Schools, Colleges
Cabinet Approves Rs 27,360 Crore Scheme For Development Of Over 14,000 PM-SHRI Schools
Ministry Of Education Inaugurates Shikshak Parv To Take NEP Forward, Award Teachers
Telangana Schools, Government Offices To Remain Closed Tomorrow; Here’s Why
The Telangana government has announced a holiday for tomorrow, November 9.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Telangana government has announced a holiday for the government offices and educational institutes in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts for tomorrow, September 9. The decision has been made in view of the Ganesh idol immersion across the districts. As per the government, November 12 will be a working day in lieu of tomorrow's holiday due to Ganesh Visarjan, which is also known as Anant Chaturdashi.

The official notification of the Telangana government reads: “The government hereby orders the September 9, 2022, Friday, shall be a general holiday to the government offices, schools, colleges located in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts of Telangana state on account of Ganesh idols immersion procession".

“Consequently, November 12, 2022 (second Saturday) shall be observed as a working day for all the government offices, schools, colleges located in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts of Telangana state”.

To make up for the holiday, November 12 which is the second Saturday of the month will be considered a working day for the government offices and educational institutes. The decision to close schools and offices tomorrow has been taken as a centralized procession will be taken out across the districts.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date
Live | NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date
Haziq Pervez Lone From Shopian Secures All India Rank 10 In NEET UG Exams
Haziq Pervez Lone From Shopian Secures All India Rank 10 In NEET UG Exams
COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 11
COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 11
IIT Delhi Launches Mobile Application To Facilitate Communities, Individuals
IIT Delhi Launches Mobile Application To Facilitate Communities, Individuals
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Marksheet
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Marksheet
.......................... Advertisement ..........................