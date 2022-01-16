  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana Schools, Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30

Telangana Schools, Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30

The state government declared holidays for schools, colleges from January 8 to 16

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 16, 2022 11:14 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Unvaccinated Children In 15-18 Age Group Won't Be Allowed To Enter Haryana Schools, When They Reopen: Minister
Kerala Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 9 Until Further Orders
Private Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Lose Recognition In Case Of RTE Violations: Report
Madhya Pradesh Schools Closed Till January 31; Pre Board Exams In Take Home Mode
Maharashtra Government To Introduce Integrated, Bilingual Textbooks In All Marathi Medium Schools
Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Delhi Schools With Operational Health Clinics
Telangana Schools, Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30
The state government declared holidays for schools, colleges from January 8 to 16
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The schools, colleges in Telangana will be closed further till January 30. The state government on Sunday, January 16 decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30. Earlier, the state government declared holidays for schools, colleges from January 8 to 16.

The decision is learnt to have taken amid the rising Covid surge. The state on Saturday reported 1963 Covid cases.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana government Telangana government residential schools Telangana Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT JAM 2022 On February 13, Candidates Await Admit Card
IIT JAM 2022 On February 13, Candidates Await Admit Card
NEET PG 2022: Check Registration Process Details, Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
NEET PG 2022: Check Registration Process Details, Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download
Pondicherry University Students Get One More Chance To Finish Course
Pondicherry University Students Get One More Chance To Finish Course
Medical Student Ragged At College Hostel In Mumbai; 17 Booked
Medical Student Ragged At College Hostel In Mumbai; 17 Booked
.......................... Advertisement ..........................