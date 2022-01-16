Telangana Schools, Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30

Image credit: shutterstock.com The state government declared holidays for schools, colleges from January 8 to 16

The schools, colleges in Telangana will be closed further till January 30. The state government on Sunday, January 16 decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30. Earlier, the state government declared holidays for schools, colleges from January 8 to 16.

It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till 30.1.2022.@SomeshKumarIAS,

Chief Secretary,

Telangana State. — Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana Govt. (@TelanganaCS) January 16, 2022

The decision is learnt to have taken amid the rising Covid surge. The state on Saturday reported 1963 Covid cases.