Telangana To Reopen Colleges, Schools For Classes 9 To 12 From February 1

The Telangana Government has decided to reopen the schools for students of Class 9 onwards from February 1. Along with the reopening of schools for Class 9 and Class 10 students, the state government has also allowed the reopening of colleges and universities for the intermediate and degree classes from February 1. The schools have been shut for formal face-to-face learning from mid-March due to the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Classes to be conducted for Classes 9 and above from February 1st. Intermediate and Degree classes will also commence from Feb 1st,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said ANI.

Classes to be conducted for std 9th and above from February 1st. Intermediate and Degree classes to also commenced from Feb 1st: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao pic.twitter.com/nmCX0FgzYv — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Also Read Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets

The decision to reopen the educational institutes in Telangana has been taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in the state and discussion with Ministers, District Collectors and other officials of the state. Several state governments including Assa, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar have reopened their schools and colleges for the face-to-face learning of students. The schools and other educational institutions have been opened in the states in accordance with the state government rules on COVID-19 so that students and teachers visiting the schools are safe.