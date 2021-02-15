Telangana Releases TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET Schedule; Check Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule of TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS ICET, TS PGECET, TS EDCET, TS LAWCET, PG LAWCET and TS PECET dates. As per the TSCHE dates, the Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) will be held from June, 2021. The Telangana CETs are held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the colleges and universities of Telangana.

While Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) and Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses, Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is administered by Kakatiya University for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. As per the TSCHE dates, TS EAMCET will be held between July 5 and July 9 and TS ECET on July 1.

The Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) held for admission to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and PharmD programmes will be held from June 20. TS PGECET is administered by Osmania University.

The council is yet to decide on the dates of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET and Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PG LAWCET) and Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET).

Although the TS CET dates have been declared, the schedule for release of TS CET application forms has not been announced yet. When released, candidates can access the TS ECET, PGECET and TS EAMCET 2021 application forms on the official websites of the respective CETs.