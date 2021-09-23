TS ICET result today at icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) will be announced today, September 23. The TS ICET administering body, Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), will release the TS ICET 2021 result on icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET was held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic year 2021-22.

Admission Alert: IPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now

To access the TS ICET 2021 result, students will have to log in to the website using their TS ICET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers. The TS ICET result 2021 has mention of marks scored by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status. Along with the result, the TS ICET final answer key 2021 will also be released. The TS ICET provisional answer key has already been released on September 1.

How To Download TS ICET Results

Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2021 -- icet.tsche.ac.in Click on the "result" link Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers Submit and access the TS ICET 2021 result

To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the entrance test. TS ICET was conducted as an offline test for a total marks of 200. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the colleges and institutions of Telangana have to score a minimum of 50 marks to be considered TS ICET qualified. However, the administering body of TS ICET has not prescribed any minimum qualifying marks for the candidates of reserved categories. Students meeting the TS ICET 2021 cut-off marks will be allotted state-wise ranks in the order of merit in TS ICET.