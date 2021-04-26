Telangana Promotes Over 53 Lakh Students In Classes 1-9 Amid COVID Scare

Image credit: Shutterstock The Telangana government had earlier promoted Class 10 students without exams, postponed Class 12 final exams (representational)

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana government has decided to promote 53,79,388 students studying in Classes 1 to 9 to the next class without examination, state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said. Amid the rapid rise of coronavirus cases in the state, the government has announced summer vacation in schools from April 27 to May 31. A decision on reopening schools and junior colleges will be taken on June 1, the minister said.

అదేవిధంగా 1 నుంచి 9వ తరగతి వరకు చదువుతున్న 53 లక్షల 79 వేల 388 మంది విద్యార్థులను పై తరగతులకు ప్రమోట్ చేసినట్లు మంత్రి తెలిపారు. పాఠశాలలు, జూనియర్ కళాశాలలను తరువాత ఎప్పుడు తెరిచేది కోవిడ్ - 19 పరిస్థితిని అనుసరించి జూన్ 1న ప్రభుత్వం నిర్ణయిస్తుందని మంత్రి తెలిపారు. — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 25, 2021

The Telangana government had earlier decided to promote 5,21,392 Class 10 (SSC) students without exams and postpone Intermediate or Class 12 final exams. Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of an objective criterion, which will be developed by the Telangana SSC board.

A decision for Class 12 students will be taken in the first week of June, after reviewing the COVID situation, the Telangana government had previously said.

For Class 10 students, details of the objective criteria will be announced later and students who remain unsatisfied with their results will be allowed to appear in offline exams later.

Intermediate first-year students will be promoted without exams and they will be allowed to take exams later when the situation gets better, the Telangana government had earlier said.

On April 26, the COVID-19 tally in Telangana breached the four lakh mark with 6,551 fresh infections, and the toll crossed 2,000 with 43 more casualties.

The total number of cases now stands at over 4.01 lakh while the death toll rose to 2,042.