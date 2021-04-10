  • Home
  • Education
  • Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen

Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen

The Telangana government on Thursday announced that the state government will release Rs 2,000 financial aid and 25kg rice free of cost through the Fair Price Shops to teachers and other staff of recognised private educational institutions.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 10, 2021 12:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Centre Releases Rs 4,000 Crore For Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
Haryana Chief Minister Inaugurates ‘E Lakshyvahini’ Portal To Train Students For Competitive Exams
Jammu Has Emerged As Education Hub Of North India: Union Minister
CSIR Adopts 295 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) Across India
BHU, DU, Other Universities Issue Fresh Guidelines To Stop COVID-19 Spread
Education Minister Chairs High-Level NEP 2020 Meeting, Launches Implementation Plan 'SARTHAQ'
Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen
Telangana chief minister offers Rs 2000 assistance to teachers, staff in private educational institutions
New Delhi:

The Telangana government on Thursday announced that the state government will release Rs 2,000 financial aid and 25kg rice free of cost through the Fair Price Shops to teachers and other staff of recognised private educational institutions. The assistance will be provided from April till the educational institutions are reopened.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Rs 2000 financial assistance and 25 Kg rice per month will be provided to teachers as they were facing problems due to the shutting down of the educational institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken on a humanitarian consideration and it would help 50 lakh teachers and staff working in the recognized private educational institutions in the state, the chief minister added.

To get assistance, teachers and other staff members should apply to the district collector concerned with their bank account details and other relevant information, chief minister said.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Delhi Suspends Physical Classes, Offline Exams Till Class 12
COVID-19: Delhi Suspends Physical Classes, Offline Exams Till Class 12
Centre Releases Rs 4,000 Crore For Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
Centre Releases Rs 4,000 Crore For Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
COVID-19: Online Exam For Students Of Classes 9, 11 In Goa
COVID-19: Online Exam For Students Of Classes 9, 11 In Goa
Online Exams In Pune University Begins Today
Online Exams In Pune University Begins Today
Haryana Chief Minister Inaugurates ‘E Lakshyvahini’ Portal To Train Students For Competitive Exams
Haryana Chief Minister Inaugurates ‘E Lakshyvahini’ Portal To Train Students For Competitive Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................