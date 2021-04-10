Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen

Telangana chief minister offers Rs 2000 assistance to teachers, staff in private educational institutions

The Telangana government on Thursday announced that the state government will release Rs 2,000 financial aid and 25kg rice free of cost through the Fair Price Shops to teachers and other staff of recognised private educational institutions. The assistance will be provided from April till the educational institutions are reopened.

CM Sri KCR has decided to provide Rs.2000 financial assistance and 25 Kg rice per month to teachers and other staff of recognized private educational institutions effective from April. This assistance to continue till educational institutions are reopened. pic.twitter.com/KzffyglcnV — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 9, 2021

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Rs 2000 financial assistance and 25 Kg rice per month will be provided to teachers as they were facing problems due to the shutting down of the educational institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken on a humanitarian consideration and it would help 50 lakh teachers and staff working in the recognized private educational institutions in the state, the chief minister added.

To get assistance, teachers and other staff members should apply to the district collector concerned with their bank account details and other relevant information, chief minister said.