Telangana Polytechnic Exam, TS POLYCET 2021, Registration Date Announced

TS POLYCET 2021 was earlier postponed (representational)

Registrations for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 will begin on May 24, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) said on Friday. The exam was earlier scheduled for June 1 but the authorities had to postpone it in view of COVID-19. The authorities had also deferred the release of application forms. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin on May 1.

Students can register for the exam up to 11 June without paying a late fee. Those who pay the late fee can submit forms till June 15. The date of the exam will be announced later.

TS POLYCET 2021 result will be announced after 10 days of the exam, an official statement said.

TS POLYCET is held for admission to diploma in Engineering and non-Engineering, Technical courses offered at polytechnic institutions affiliated to the SBTET.

Students seeking admission to Agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries offered at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) are also required to appear in the exam.

The syllabus for the exam will be based on the syllabus for the Senior Secondary classes under the state education board of Telangana.

Click here to check TS POLYCET 2021 syllabus, other details

Registration forms for the exam will be released at polycetts.nic.in. Other information regarding the exam is available at sbtet.telangana.gov.in.