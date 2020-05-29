Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test ( TS POLYCET), Application Deadline Extended Till June 9

Image credit: Shutterstock TS POLYCET application deadline extended till June 9

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, or SBTET, Telangana, has extended the last date to submit the online application form for TS POLYCET till June 9 without fine. The board further says the last date to apply for TS POLYCET with the payment of fine is June 12.

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or TS POLYCET, is conducted for admission to polytechnic courses in various colleges of Telangana.

Details of admission procedure, brochure, CET schedule are available on the official website.

As per a statement issued by SBTET, the eligibility test will be conducted on July 1 from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

To be eligible for TS POLYCET, a candidate must qualify Class 10 examination from a recognised board of secondary education in Telangana.

COVID-19 and Delay In Exams

TS POLYCET was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 17. The SBTET had delayed the application deadline and exam dates for POLYCET 2020 in view of the lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended multiple times to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The exam conducting board had opened the registration of online application forms for TS POLYCET on March 2, 2020.

The lockdown has delayed the academic calendar across states. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has also extended the application deadline and dates of TS CETs. Various exams including Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE 2020) exams, Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) for admission to engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) for medical colleges in India are also delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed to control it.